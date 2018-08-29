Royals’ Mondesi: ‘I’m feeling pretty good right now’
Video Details
Try as Joel Goldberg might, Adalberto Mondesi won't talk about himself -- even after going 2 for 3 with a homer, triple, bases-loaded walk and four RBIs. All about the team.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices