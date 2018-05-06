Roger Espinoza: ‘We knew we had to come out with intensity’ against Rapids
Video Details
Roger Espinoza after Sporting Kansas City's victory over the Colorado Rapids: "We knew we had to come out with intensity, and that's what we did. It was 1-0, but I think we deserved to win."
Help | Press | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices