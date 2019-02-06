KU’s Miles, K-State’s Klieman add players to round out their first recruiting classes

New football coaches at Kansas and Kansas State added players in the second signing period Wednesday, and in one case an early commitment to one school wound up at the other.

Les Miles, who replaced David Beaty with the Jayhawks, added nine players Wednesday for an initial class of 19 signees, including 10 from the early signing period in December.

Kansas State coach Chris Klieman, who replaced the retired Bill Snyder — although not full time until his North Dakota State team had won its latest FCS national championship in early January — upped his first recruiting class to 23 with seven more players.

It didn’t take long for Miles and Klieman to run into each other on the recruiting trail.

After the Wildcats nabbed a pair of commitments from under the Jayhawks’ noses during the early signing period, Miles and Co. swiped longtime Kansas State commitment Gavin Potter during the late period.

Potter, a linebacker from Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, also had interest from Texas Tech. But he ultimately decided to join Miles and the Jayhawks, hoping to help lay the foundation for what could be a remarkable turnaround in Lawrence.

“That was certainly a very competitive recruiting process,” said Miles, a former LSU and Oklahoma State coach. “Sometimes in recruiting it becomes important certain guys come, and it was important to Kansas that guy came.”

The Jayhawks also signed Kansas City-area running back Amauri Pesek-Hickson, a former Michigan commitment.

“There’s a rare combination here between strong and thick and physical and athletic and with speed,” Miles said.

Pesek-Hickson was encouraged by Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh late in the recruiting process to spend a year in prep school rather than signing with this year’s class. Pesek-Hickson instead backed out of his commitment and signed with the Jayhawks, giving them a physical runner with good hands out of the backfield.

“Michigan didn’t quite handle it in a way that the prospect would have enjoyed,” Miles said, taking a subtle swipe at Harbaugh, “so we had an opportunity to sneak in there.”

Miles also signed a quarterback he had recruited hard to LSU, Thomas MacVittie, who wound up honoring his commitment to Pittsburgh back then.

After a stint at Pitt and then Mesa Community College, MacVittie signed Wednesday with the Jayhawks. The pro-style quarterback will serve as the centerpiece of a recruiting class that Miles hopes will serve as the foundation of a massive rebuilding effort.