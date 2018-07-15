Salvy to start All-Star Game after Rays’ Ramos bows out

The 2018 season hasn’t always been easy for Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez, as he missed nearly a month after suffering a knee sprain just before Opening Day and has struggled offensively at times since his return. But as it turns out, Perez will end the first half of the season the same way he has for the past four years — by starting behind the plate for the American League All-Star team.

Major League Baseball announced on Saturday night that Perez will be the AL’s starting catcher for a fifth straight season in Tuesday’s Midsummer Classic at Nationals Park. Perez was originally selected as a reserve, but he will now start behind the plate in place of Rays catcher Wilson Ramos, who will miss the game due to injury.

The 28-year-old Perez becomes the second player in Royals history to start in as many as five All-Star Games, joining George Brett, who was an All-Star starter nine times in his career (1976-79, 81-85). He is also one of five major leaguers to selected for each All-Star Game since 2013, joining the Paul Goldschmidt (Arizona), Chris Sale (Chicago White Sox, Boston), Max Scherzer (Detroit, Washington) and Mike Trout (Los Angeles Angels).

Perez clubbed his 13th home run of the season in Saturday’s win over the White Sox and is batting .221 with 11 doubles and 41 RBIs this year. He’s thrown out 11 of 27 would-be base stealers.