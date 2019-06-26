Royals reinstate Skoglund, recall Hill from Omaha and DFA Boxberger

The Royals made three roster moves with their pitching staff Wednesday, including the reinstatement of left-hander Eric Skoglund from his 80-game suspension.

Skoglund, who was suspended for violation of the league’s drug policy, was optioned to Triple-A Omaha. Viewed as a potential member of the Kansas City rotation before he was suspended, Skoglund was 1-6 with a 5.14 ERA in 14 games (13 starts) in 2018.

The Royals also designated right-hander Brad Boxberger for assignment and recalled left-hander Tim Hill from the Storm Chasers.

Boxberger went 1-3 with a 5.40 ERA in 29 games for the Royals this season. Hill pitched four innings for Kansas City in an earlier stint this year, compiling a 6.75 ERA.