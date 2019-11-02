Brogdon on Pacers’ defense: ‘That’s the identity of this team’
Malcolm Brogdon says the Pacers' identity is centered around strong defense: "That's what I think Coach McMillan does best, is give his guys confidence offensively but also teach us how to play defense. Tonight we defended."
