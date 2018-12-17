Pacers send Johnson back to Fort Wayne

Rookie forward Alize Johnson has been returned to the Fort Wayne Mad Ants after a quiet stint with the Indiana Pacers.

Johnson was recalled from Fort Wayne on Dec. 4. He appeared in one game with the Pacers, giving him a total of four games and 12 minutes on the floor counting a previous stint with the NBA club.

Johnson (6-foot-9, 212 pounds), the team’s second-round pick out of Missouri State, is averaging 19.0 points and 13.4 rebounds over nine games with the Pacers’ NBA G League affiliate.