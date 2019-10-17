Pacers Season Preview special premieres Friday on FOX Sports Indiana

FOX Sports Indiana, the television home of the Pacers, previews the 2019-20 Pacers season in a 30-minute special premiering Friday, Oct. 18.

Jeremiah Johnson hosts the show, which includes:

• Pacers president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard talking roster moves with Chris Denari.

• Quinn Buckner breaking down Myles Turner and Domas Sabonis playing together in the frontcourt.

• A feature on the significance of Victor Oladipo’s presence off the court to begin the season.

• A look at new point guard Malcolm Brogdon.

The Pacers open the season Wednesday, Oct. 23, vs. the Detroit Pistons. It’s the first of 81 regular-season games on FOX Sports Indiana in 2019-20. Opening night coverage includes a one-hour edition of Pacers Live pregame, starting at 6 p.m.

Pacers Season Preview on FOX Sports Indiana and streaming on FOX Sports GO

Friday, Oct. 18 at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19 at 11 a.m.

Sunday, Oct. 20 at 11:30 a.m.

Monday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 5:30 p.m.

Times Eastern