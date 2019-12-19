Pacers assign Alize Johnson to Fort Wayne

Alize Johnson‘s back-and-forth between Indianapolis and Fort Wayne continued Thursday with his assignment to the Mad Ants.

Johnson, a second-year forward from Missouri State, has appeared in nine Pacers games this season, averaging 1.4 points and 1.3 rebounds.

His assignments to the Pacers’ G League team have offered far more court time. In just three games with the Mad Ants, Johnson is averaging 25.0 points, 13.3 rebounds and 37.1 minutes.