Scattered storms, sultry weather on tap at PGA Championship

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Dustin Johnson forgot to pack shorts when he was getting ready for the PGA Championship.

Good thing he remembered pants.

The world’s top-ranked player plum forgot that the PGA of America decided last year to begin allowing players in the championships it conducts to wear shorts during practice rounds. Johnson even showed a little leg at Quail Hollow, joining roughly half the field in wearing them.

But when he was busy stuffing his suitcase for Bellerive Country Club this week, Johnson must have gotten into the week-to-week PGA Tour zone: Trousers are required every day out there.

“I definitely forgot,” he said, grinning. “Today I was going to play really early this morning so it wasn’t going to be too hot, so I just wore pants. And when I did it last year at Quail Hollow, it almost felt kind of weird wearing shorts, especially when I wear pants every single day.”

Quite a few players wore shorts for practice rounds Monday, when temperatures soared into the upper 90s. Heavy storms rolled through Tuesday to provide some relief from the heat, but they also prevented anybody from getting onto the course until late in the morning, by which point the rapidly rising humidity had made the conditions only slightly more bearable.

“It’s going to be hot,” Tiger Woods said, “and it’s going to be wet.”

That shouldn’t be as much trouble next year, when the PGA Championship shifts to May. And Bethpage Black on New York’s Long Island is due to play host, so pants will probably be the pick all week.

Johnson had better remember that jacket, though.