Golf Glance

INTERNATIONAL FEDERATION OF PGA TOURS

WORLD GOLF CHAMPIONSHIPS-HSBC CHAMPIONS

Site: Shanghai.

Course: Sheshan International GC. Yardage: 7,264. Par: 72.

Television: Wednesday-Thursday, 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. (Golf Channel); Friday, 10:30 p.m. to 4 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 10:30 p.m. to 3 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Purse: $10.25 million. Winner’s share: $1,845,000.

Defending champion: Xander Schauffele.

Last WGC: Brooks Koepka won the FedEx St. Jude Invitational.

Notes: This is the final event before Tiger Woods and Ernie Els make their captain’s picks for the Presidents Cup in Australia. … Brooks Koepka was forced to withdraw because of a knee injury when he slipped on wet cement and pulled out from the CJ Cup in South Korea two weeks ago. Also missing is Dustin Johnson, who is not ready to return from his offseason knee surgery. … Phil Mickelson is playing for the fourth time in the fall season. He has won the HSBC Champions twice, as a European Tour event in 2005 and a World Golf Championship in 2009. Mickelson does not get credit for a PGA Tour victory for 2009 because the tour did not recognize the HSBC as an official win until 2013. … Jordan Spieth is playing his third straight event in Asia. … This has become the weakest field for the WGCs, with only three of the top 10 in the world playing — Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose and Xander Schauffele. … Daylight saving time ends in the middle of the final round during the U.S. broadcast.

Next WGC: Mexico Championship on Feb. 20-23.

Online: www.europeantour.com and www.pgatour.com