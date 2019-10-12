Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Abbotsford 53, Owen-Withee 25
Algoma 54, St. Mary Catholic 18
Antigo 21, Wausau East 14
Appleton East 28, Oshkosh West 26
Appleton North 28, Appleton West 10
Auburndale 40, North Fond du Lac 6
Badger 26, Delavan-Darien 0
Baldwin-Woodville 30, Prescott 0
Bangor 50, Brookwood 0
Bay Port 58, Sheboygan South 3
Belmont 43, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 13
Benton/Shullsburg 30, River Ridge 14
Blair-Taylor 21, Augusta 9
Bonduel 21, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 19
Brodhead/Juda 40, Big Foot 19
Brookfield Central 17, Menomonee Falls 13
Brookfield East 39, Hamilton 6
Cambria-Friesland 46, Fall River 15
Cambridge 23, Marshall 13
Campbellsport 32, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 26
Cashton 14, Royall 13
Catholic Central 21, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 14
Catholic Memorial 24, Waukesha West 7
Cedar Grove-Belgium 49, Manitowoc Lutheran 7
Cedarburg 34, West Bend West 6
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 28, Barron 6
Chilton 28, Brillion 6
Chippewa Falls 35, Eau Claire North 7
Clinton 12, Turner 6, OT
Colby 20, Cadott 0
Colfax 34, Glenwood City 0
Columbus 14, Watertown Luther Prep 7
Crivitz 54, Crandon 14
Cudahy 45, Shorewood/Milwaukee Messmer 18
Cumberland 22, Spooner 18
De Pere 45, Sheboygan North 7
DeForest 48, Beaver Dam 7
Dodgeland 42, Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 24
Durand 43, Boyceville 2
Edgerton 54, Whitewater 13
Eleva-Strum 14, Melrose-Mindoro 7
Elk Mound 50, Altoona 14
Elmwood/Plum City 20, Flambeau 18, OT
Fennimore 21, Cuba City 14
Franklin 62, Racine Horlick 14
Frederic 32, Clayton 0
Freedom 20, Fox Valley Lutheran 17
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau def. Westfield Area, forfeit
Gibraltar 36, Sevastopol 14
Grafton 50, Nicolet 7
Grantsburg 14, Webster 8
Green Bay Southwest 39, Notre Dame 20
Greendale 49, Wisconsin Lutheran 0
Greenwood/Granton 42, Assumption 8
Hartford Union 34, West Bend East 13
Hayward 35, Ladysmith 7
Hilbert 62, Howards Grove 0
Hillsboro 22, New Lisbon 0
Horicon/Hustisford 38, Pardeeville 0
Hortonville 21, Neenah 10
Hudson 21, Eau Claire Memorial 13
Hurley 53, Rib Lake/Prentice 8
Iowa-Grant 18, Luther 6
Ithaca 22, De Soto 20
Jefferson 32, East Troy 14
Kenosha Bradford 6, Kenosha Tremper 0
Kenosha Indian Trail 12, Oak Creek 0
Kewaskum 36, Berlin 35, OT
Kewaunee 43, Oconto 8
Kickapoo/LaFarge 28, Necedah 14
Kiel 40, New Holstein 0
Kimberly 35, Kaukauna 0
La Crosse Logan 40, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 20
Lake Country Lutheran 42, Brookfield Academy 0
Lake Mills 42, Lodi 7
Lakeland 32, Ashland 6
Lakeside Lutheran 35, Poynette 7
Lancaster 34, Aquinas 0
Lincoln 42, Bruce 38
Little Chute 6, Luxemburg-Casco 0, OT
Lomira 33, Laconia 14
Lourdes Academy 27, Johnson Creek 7
Loyal 22, Thorp 18
Luck 44, Prairie Farm 6
Madison La Follette 39, Madison East 8
Madison Memorial 49, Janesville Parker 6
Madison West 36, Janesville Craig 12
Manawa 47, Weyauwega-Fremont 6
Manitowoc Lincoln 21, Green Bay Preble 14
Marathon 47, Tomahawk 14
Marquette University 13, Germantown 3
Marshfield 20, D.C. Everest 19
Mauston 26, Wautoma 16
McFarland 23, Evansville 8
Medford Area 35, Mosinee 14
Menasha 34, Shawano 19
Menomonie 35, Rice Lake 0
Merrill 27, Rhinelander 21, OT
Middleton 35, Sun Prairie 19
Milton 40, Edgewood 0
Milwaukee Hamilton 40, Milw. Washington 0
Milwaukee Obama SCTE 62, Milwaukee Madison 0
Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 44, Milwaukee South 0
Mineral Point 47, Darlington 16
Mondovi 32, Spring Valley 29
Monona Grove 47, Fort Atkinson 15
Mukwonago 36, Arrowhead 0
Muskego 48, Kettle Moraine 0
Neillsville 55, Osseo-Fairchild 36
Nekoosa 17, Wisconsin Dells 13
New Berlin Eisenhower 49, Pius XI Catholic 14
New Berlin West 42, Brown Deer 8
New Glarus/Monticello 40, Waterloo 15
New London 63, Green Bay East 0
New Richmond 42, Ellsworth 6
Northland Pines 13, Highland 7
Northwestern 42, Bloomer 18
Oconomowoc 28, Waukesha North 21
Oconto Falls 20, Marinette 12
Onalaska 41, La Crosse Central 0
Osceola 28, Saint Croix Central 27
Ozaukee 44, Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 20
Palmyra-Eagle 20, Parkview 6
Pecatonica/Argyle 12, Belleville 6
Pepin/Alma 30, Independence/Gilmanton 14
Peshtigo 42, Southern Door 27
Pewaukee 67, West Allis Central 6
Pittsville 66, Menominee Indian 0
Platteville 24, Arcadia 20
Plymouth 42, Winneconne 0
Potosi/Cassville 44, Southwestern 8
Prairie du Chien 58, Dodgeville 8
Pulaski 34, Ashwaubenon 6
Randolph 16, Deerfield 12
Random Lake 18, Oostburg 0
Reedsburg Area 42, Baraboo 13
Reedsville 20, Mishicot 6
Richland Center 24, Viroqua 21
Ripon 44, Waupun 7
River Falls 21, Superior 0
River Valley 41, Westby 6
Saint Francis 47, Hope Christian 0
Sauk Prairie 28, Mount Horeb/Barneveld 0
Sheboygan Falls 49, Valders 7
Shiocton 16, Iola-Scandinavia 13
Shoreland Lutheran 52, Saint Thomas More 6
Slinger 10, Homestead 3
Somerset 44, Amery 6
South Milwaukee 7, Greenfield 6
Sparta 25, Holmen 20
St. Croix Falls 59, Cameron 6
Stanley-Boyd 33, Fall Creek 0
Stevens Point 33, Wausau West 14
Stoughton 53, Monroe 18
Stratford 6, Edgar 0
Tomah 21, West Salem 7
Tri-County 51, Bowler/Gresham 0
Two Rivers 34, Roncalli 8
Union Grove 28, Elkhorn Area 14
Unity 14, Lake Holcombe 8
University School of Milwaukee 54, Living Word Lutheran 8
Verona Area 49, Beloit Memorial 7
Waterford 49, Burlington 14
Watertown 42, Oregon 13
Waukesha South 22, West Allis Nathan Hale 14
Waunakee 54, Portage 7
Waupaca 54, Green Bay West 7
Wausaukee 47, Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 16
Wauwatosa West 14, Wauwatosa East 0
Wauzeka-Steuben 20, Riverdale 16
West De Pere 27, Wrightstown 6
Whitefish Bay 21, Port Washington 14
Whitehall 7, Cochrane-Fountain City 3
Whitnall 35, Milwaukee Lutheran 6
Wilmot Union 41, Westosha Central 14
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 35, Mayville 0
Wonewoc- Center/Weston 33, North Crawford 7
Xavier 10, Seymour 7
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Markesan vs. Sturgeon Bay, ccd.