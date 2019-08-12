Eric Sogard reflects on his game-winning homer, Rays’ defense
Tampa Bay Rays infielder, Eric Sogard, details his game-winning home run, how amazing Ryan Yarbrough’s start was, and the impressive defensive plays that helped the Rays sweep the Mariners.
