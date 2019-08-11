WATCH: Mike Zunino, Kevin Kiermaier, and Avisaíl García blast homers in Seattle
Video Details
- AL
- AL East
- Avisaíl García
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Rays
- Kevin Kiermaier
- Mike Zunino
- MLB
- Seattle Mariners
- Tampa Bay Rays
-
The Tampa Bay Rays 68-50) edge Mariners behind homers from Mike Zunino, Kevin Kiermaier, and Avisaíl García!
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618