WALK-OFF: Harold Ramirez delivers for the Marlins in the bottom of the 12th!
- AL
- AL Central
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Marlins
- Harold Ramirez
- Miami Marlins
- Minnesota Twins
- MLB
- NL
- NL East
-
Miami Marlins outfielder Harold Ramirez comes through in the clutch and blasts a game-winning solo home run in the bottom of the 12th inning Thursday afternoon against the Minnesota Twins.
