Josh Richardson breaks down Heat winning defensive battle against Bucks
Video Details
- Central
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Heat
- Josh Richardson
- Miami Heat
- Milwaukee Bucks
- NBA
- Southeast
-
Josh Richardson on the Miami Heat winning the defensive battle against the Milwaukee Bucks en route to their fourth consecutive victory.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618