D.J. Augustin, Nikola Vucevic discuss sense of urgency to win in Mexico City after dropping last 3 games
Video Details
- D.J. Augustin
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Magic
- NBA
- Nikola Vucevic
- Orlando Magic
- Southeast
-
D.J. Augustin and Nikola Vucevic discuss the sense of urgency to win tonight in Mexico City after dropping their last 3 games, playing at altitude, and the elite play this year of @NikolaVucevic.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618