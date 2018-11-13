Josh Richardson on loss to 76ers, urgency to turn things around
Miami Heat wing Josh Richardson talks about about facing a hot Joel Embiid tonight, turnovers in the 1st half vs. the 2nd half, and the urgency to turn things around.
