REPORTER: What's it been like catching Blake Snell?

- I mean, it's love for me. I mean, I do everything I can for that man. He's unbelievable. I mean, I think you guys see it today. He does a tremendous job for us today. That's unreal. Everything, man, everything. I mean, I know David Price win it with 20 games, right?

REPORTER: Right.

- He got better ERA. He got 21 already. He's-- how can the-- how can he even have a chance to win it? I mean, if he don't win it, his ERA is like what? 1.9? He got the best ERA right now. Nothing to complain about.