- This is your Web Report, presented by your Gulf Coast Honda Dealers. Neil Solondz, Orestes Destrade. Rays getting set to play their final road game of the 2018 season. And they've got their best, Blake Snell, on the hill, as they seek a split against the Blue Jays.

ORESTES DESTRADE: Yeah, he seeks, you know, an unprecedented 21st victory, something has not happened ever in the history of the Devil Rays and Rays. Look at his numbers, he's over 200 strikeouts. You know, only 58 walks up. Sub-2.00 ERA, I think it's phenomenal for me.

Because, basically, guys are hitting about .110, about .110 when he's ahead in the count. And he can use all those for dynamic pitches. So, I think he's going to be ready, and looking for number 21.

- And we'll see if the Rays can find a way to get to fellow lefty Ryan Borucki. We'll be on the air 12:30 on Sunday.