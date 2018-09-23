WATCH: Austin Dean’s 2-run homer fuels Marlins’ win
Miami Marlins rookie Austin Dean has 3-RBI night in 5-2 win over the Reds.
ANNOUNCER 1: And now this one a drive out to left field. That one is deep and gone! A 2-run home run for Austin Dean.
[CHEERS AND APPLAUSE]
[LAUGHS]
Oh, you talking about the power of the microphone, pal.
ANNOUNCER 2: The microphone. The resume, right? The resume for the day says yeah. Who wants to be on mic tomorrow for Dean? How about that? Have a nice day. Scratch go the other way. How about jumping all over a slider, an 88 mile an hour slider and driving it out to left. Well you're--
