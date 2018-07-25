Kevin Cash impressed with how Rays bullpen stepped up in wake of Eovaldi trade
Video Details
Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash breaks down Wednesday's home win over the New York Yankees, giving plenty of credit to the performance from the bullpen for how the pitchers stepped up in the wake of Nathan Eovaldi being traded before the game.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices