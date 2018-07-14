WATCH: Rays tie franchise record with 19 runs
The Tampa Bay Rays scored 19 runs against the Minnesota Twins in Game 3, tying the franchise record of 19 runs. C.J. Cron, Carlos Gomez and Jake Bauers hit home runs to help the Rays defeat the Twins.
