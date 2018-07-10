WATCH: Rays knock in 5 runs the 1st, walk-off single in 10th
The Tampa Bay Rays came out of the gates hot knocking in 5 runs in the 1st and finished strong in the 10th with a walk-off single from Daniel Robertson.
