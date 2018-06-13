MUST-SEE: Matt Duffy lifts Rays to walk-off win over Blue Jays
Third baseman Matt Duffy shoots a single through the left side of the infield, bringing home Mallex Smith and lifting the Tampa Bay Rays to a walk-off victory and a series sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays.
