Brayden Point says depth has been important for Bolts in playoffs
- Boston Bruins
- Brayden Point
- New Jersey Devils
- NHL
- Tampa Bay Lightning
Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brayden Point says the team's depth has played a big role through the first two rounds of the postseason against the now-dispatched New Jersey Devils and the Boston Bruins.
