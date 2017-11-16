Josh Richardson says Heat dug themselves a hole vs. Wizards

Miami Heat guard Josh Richardson discusses the loss to the Wizards on Wednesday night, saying the team dug itself a hole by coming out a bit flat.

More FOX Sports Florida Videos

Colton Sceviour: Roberto Luongo has been huge for us

Colton Sceviour: Roberto Luongo has been huge for us

3 hours ago

Jon Cooper: Our penalty kill really helped us tonight

Jon Cooper: Our penalty kill really helped us tonight

5 hours ago

Jake Dotchin excited to score with family in attendance

Jake Dotchin excited to score with family in attendance

5 hours ago

Victor Hedman says Lightning's defense set tone vs. Stars

Victor Hedman says Lightning's defense set tone vs. Stars

6 hours ago

Mikhail Sergachev on his his goal: Sometimes you have to get lucky

Mikhail Sergachev on his his goal: Sometimes you have to get lucky

6 hours ago

Former Lightning captain Dave Andreychuk on HOF induction

Former Lightning captain Dave Andreychuk on HOF induction

9 hours ago

More FOX Sports Florida Videos»