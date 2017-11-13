Jimbo Fisher on FSU’s loss: They made plays they had to; we didn’t
Florida State Seminoles coach Jimbo Fisher says Clemson made the plays they needed to on Saturday and the 'Noles didn't. The Jimbo Fisher Show airs every Monday on FOX Sports Florida during the college football season.
