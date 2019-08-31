Why Georgia and Ohio State are the biggest threats to Clemson and Alabama | BIG NOON KICKOFF
Video Details
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Big Ten
- Brady Quinn
- CFB
- FBS (I-A)
- Matt Leinart
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Reggie Bush
- SEC
- Urban Meyer
-
Clemson and Alabama are the clear-cut top two teams in the nation. As Week 1 of the college football season kicks off, Matt Leinart, Urban Meyer, Reggie Bush, Brady Quinn and Rob Stone discuss why Georgia and Ohio State are likely the two biggest threats to a potential national title game rematch.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618