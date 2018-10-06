Alabama obliterates Arkansas after scoring the most absurd TD of the day
Roll Tide! Alabama dominated the Razorbacks 65-31 and decided to score a bonkers, fumbled touchdown for good measure ... because why not?
ANNOUNCER 1: --yard.
ANNOUNCER 2: On second and 14, Tua to Smith again. He had a touchdown on the first play from scrimmage, and he's still going on this one. He coughs the ball up. It's recovered by Alabama and it's a touchdown for Henry Ruggs!
ANNOUNCER 1: --but it's simplicity made to look complex. They're a two to four run play team, and that's it.
ANNOUNCER 2: Jacobs again into the end zone. Touchdown, Alabama, and it's 20-0 already.
ANNOUNCER 1: [INAUDIBLE] if you're an offensive guy, [INAUDIBLE] if you're a defensive guy.
ANNOUNCER 2: Storey end zone again, and this time he hits his tight end, O'Grady. Touchdown, Razorbacks. Tagovailoa slides off, goes deep for Jeudy. On the money-- touchdown, Alabama.
ANNOUNCER 1: --big hits by Alabama's defense.
ANNOUNCER 2: Give Chad Morris credit for making the end game change. Here he is again. Oh, it was a jump pass version and it's dart for a touchdown to O'Grady.
ANNOUNCER 1: --against Alabama. They have every package you could imagine.
ANNOUNCER 2: Harris straight ahead. Touchdown, Bama. Tagovailoa off play action. Jeudy, wide open, trying to outrun the defense. He might do it.
Inside the 20-yard line, they won't catch him. Touchdown, Tide. 60 yards.
ANNOUNCER 1: --hold these receivers and Tua Tagovailoa in check, so things are looking very bright for them.
ANNOUNCER 2: Here's an interception by Shyheim Carter trying to run it back. And he will for the fourth defensive touchdown for the Tide in 2018. That's the second one for Carter.
ANNOUNCER 1: --Kentucky's gotten better in their recruiting efforts.
ANNOUNCER 2: Robinson into the end zone. Alabama has scored over 60 again.
