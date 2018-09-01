Maryland breaks out some trickery to take a three-score lead over Texas
Video Details
Is Texas back? ... maybe not, at least if Maryland has anything to say about it.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices