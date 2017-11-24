No. 12 TCU routs Baylor, clinches Big 12 title game spot in raucous Rivalry Week matchup
Kenny Hill threw touchdowns to three different receivers and ran 3 yards for another score as No. 10 TCU clinched a spot in the Big 12 championship game with a 45-22 win over Baylor on Friday.
