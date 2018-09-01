Eastern Michigan downs Monmouth (NJ) 51-17 in opener

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Tyler Wiegers and Mike Glass II threw two touchdown passes apiece, wideout Isaac Holder found Bryce Kemp on a flea-flicker and Eastern Michigan routed Monmouth (NJ) 51-17 on Friday night for its first-ever win against a Big South Conference team.

The Eagles scored on their first four possessions and led 30-3 at halftime after Weigers’ 16-yard TD pass to Blake Banham, Holder’s 30-yard toss and Glass’ TD passes to Dylan Drummond and Kine Latu.

Weigers was 18 of 21 for 238 yards in Eastern Michigan’s season opener. Glass completed three of five passes for 30 yards and scored on a 16-yard run.

Banham caught eight passes for 103 yards and Kyle Rachwai’s interception of a Kenji Bahar pass set up Glass’s TD pass to Latu.

Bahar was 25 of 42 for 190 yards passing, with an interception and an 8-yard TD run. Freshman Juwon Farri gained 111 of Monmouth’s 187 rushing yards on 13 carries and scored his first career TD on a 38-yard run.