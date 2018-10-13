Boston College RB Dillon sidelined for 2nd straight week

BOSTON (AP) — Boston College running back AJ Dillon is out for Saturday’s game against Louisville, the second straight week he’s sidelined with a left ankle injury.

The Atlantic Coast Conference’s preseason player of the year was injured in the third quarter of a victory over Temple on Sept. 29. He had the ankle taped that day, tried running on the sideline, but didn’t return.

Eagles coach Steve Addazio had said he was a “game-time decision” the past two weeks, but Dillon didn’t travel for BC’s loss at then-No. 23 North Carolina State last Saturday. He was on the field in sweatpants, wearing his jersey when his teammates warmed up for their homecoming game against Louisville.

He walked out with his team — again in sweatpants — when it took the field before the start.

Receiver-turned-running back Ben Glines is expected to get a large portion of the carries. He ran for 90 yards last week after he carried 23 times for 120 yards against Temple.