AP source: Georgia’s Fields listed in NCAA transfer database

Georgia freshman quarterback Justin Fields was listed Tuesday night in the NCAA’s transfer database among the players who have notified their school of their intention to leave, a person with access to database told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the NCAA’s so-called transfer portal is not public. The person also provided a screenshot to the AP showing Fields listed in the database, with an NCAA identification number and a date initiated of Dec. 18, 2018.

Being listed in the portal means other schools can now contact and recruit Fields, the former five-star prospect from Kennesaw, Georgia. NCAA rules would require Fields to sit out next season if he transfers, though he could request a hardship waiver to become immediately eligible.

Georgia spokesman Claude Felton said the school and coach Kirby Smart had no comment on Fields’ name showing up in the transfer database.

Fields was relegated to backup for the sixth-ranked Bulldogs behind star sophomore Jake Fromm this season. Fields played in all 12 games, completing 27 of 39 passes for 328 yards with four touchdowns, and running for 266 yards and four touchdowns. His most significant playing time, though, came in lopsided victories against nonconference opponents. Fields’ most notable play of the season came in the SEC championship game loss to No. 1 Alabama, when he was used on a failed fake punt in the fourth quarter that set up the Crimson Tide’s go-ahead touchdown.

Fields was also the target of a racial slur shouted by a fan during Georgia’s home game against Tennessee on Sept. 29. A Georgia baseball player, Adam Sasser, was dismissed from the team after the university investigated the incident.

Fromm, meanwhile, developed into one of the best quarterbacks in the country. He is third in the nation in passer efficiency rating (175.81) with 2,537 yards, 27 touchdown passes and four interceptions. Fromm will be a junior next season and will be eligible to enter the NFL draft in 2020.

Georgia faces No. 14 Texas in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1.