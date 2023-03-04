National Football League Bryce Young's height measured at 5-foot-10 1/8, adding to debate Updated Mar. 4, 2023 3:22 p.m. EST share facebook twitter reddit link

Bryce Young provided one answer Saturday at the NFL's annual scouting combine: He stands 5-foot-10 1/8 and weighs 204 pounds.

Next question: Will his small stature hurt his draft stock?

Team scouts and decision-makers now have nearly eight weeks to debate whether to make Young the first quarterback — or the first player — selected in the April draft.

Typically, teams want their franchise quarterbacks to be several inches taller and perhaps a little heavier to avoid injuries. Instead, Young would be one of the league's smallest quarterbacks.

ADVERTISEMENT

He doesn't believe it's a big deal, though he was listed at 6-0, 194 in college.

"I’ve been this size my whole life. I know who I am, I know what I can do," Young said Friday when asked about the size issue.

[Alabama QB Bryce Young confident in abilities, downplays questions about frame]

Bryce Young defends his height at NFL Combine

The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner from Alabama has all the other prototypical tools that franchises seek — strong arm, quick release, good accuracy, mobility and a knack for making big plays, even on the move.

The closest comparisons might be to Kyler Murray, whom the Arizona Cardinals took with the top overall pick in 2019, and Russell Wilson, a third-round pick in 2012 who led the Seattle Seahawks to their only Super Bowl title before landing with the Denver Broncos in a blockbuster trade last season.

And while the quarterbacks, tight ends and receivers were scheduled to do their on-field drills Saturday in Indianapolis, Young had said he would not join them. The next time scouts will see Young will be at Alabama's scheduled pro day.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

More NFL Draft coverage:

Top stories from FOX Sports:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Bryce Young Alabama Crimson Tide

share