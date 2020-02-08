Jahvon Blair drops 30 points as Georgetown rallies to beat DePaul 76-72
Video Details
Georgetown rallied from 11-points down to beat DePaul 76-72 on Saturday, handing the Blue Demons their sixth straight loss. Jahvon Blair scored a career-high 30 points.
