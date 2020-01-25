Ayo Dosunmu’s career day lifts Illinois past Michigan in closing seconds
Illinois topped Michigan 64-62 with Ayo Dosunmu hitting the game-winning shot with less than one second to play. Dosunmu put up a career-high 27 points as the Fighting Illini grabbed their sixth straight win.
