Greg McDermott on 500th career win: ‘I’m old…it’s great to get it on the road with this team’
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott looked back on his 25-year coaching career, which saw him nab his 500th career win against Xavier on Saturday. He chuckled while acknowledging that most of what the 500th win tells him is that he's old.
