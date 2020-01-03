Winston, Tillman combine for 40 as No. 14 Michigan State steamrolls Illinois
Michigan State remained the only undefeated team in Big Ten play after drubbing Illinois 76-56 at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. Cassius Winston and Xavier Tillman combined for 40 points in the victory.
