Kamar Baldwin has his first double double of the season to help Butler defeat DePaul
Video Details
Kamar Baldwin scores 17 points and 14 rebounds to help the Butler Bulldogs beat the Blue Demons of DePaul.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618