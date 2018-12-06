Keonte Kennedy throws down the alley-oop to cap off 13-0 run for Xavier
Keonte Kennedy throws down a ferocious dunk off the alley-oop to cap off a 13-0 run for Xavier as the Musketeers beat Ohio 82-61.
