Providence hands St. John’s its third loss 94-72
The Providence Friars defeated St. John's Red Storm for their third loss of the season 94-72.
More College Basketball Videos
Seton Hall edges past Creighton in late game comeback 90-84
22 hours ago
Providence hands St. John’s its third loss 94-72
23 hours ago
Xavier keeps Marquette at bay 91-87
1 day ago
Butler defeats Georgetown in double overtime 91-89
1 day ago
Aaron Holiday scored 20 points in UCLA’s upset victory over the No. 7 Kentucky Wildcats, 83-75
5 days ago
No. 5 UNC rebounds after stunning upset, Tarheels defeat Ohio State 86-72
6 days ago
More College Basketball Videos»
20146-20149