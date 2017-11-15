WATCH: No.19 Purdue handles Marquette 86-71
Isaac Haas scores 22 points in Purdue's 86-71 road win over Marquette.
- Big East
- Big Ten
- CBK
- FOX Sports Wisconsin - Marquette
- Isaac Haas
- Marquette Golden Eagles
- Purdue Boilermakers
-
