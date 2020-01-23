Virginia Tech looks to extend streak vs BC

Virginia Tech (14-5, 5-3) vs. Boston College (9-10, 3-5)

Silvio O. Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Boston College. Virginia Tech has won by an average of 11 points in its last five wins over the Eagles. Boston College’s last win in the series came on March 2, 2015, a 66-59 win.

FAB FRESHMEN: Boston College’s Derryck Thornton, Jay Heath and CJ Felder have combined to score 45 percent of the team’s points this season, including 44 percent of all Eagles scoring over the last five games.LIKEABLE LANDERS: Landers Nolley II has connected on 37.6 percent of the 141 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 30 over his last three games. He’s also made 79.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 74: Boston College is 0-6 this year when it allows 74 points or more and 9-4 when holding opponents to fewer than 74.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Eagles are 6-0 when they hold opposing teams to 60 points or fewer and 3-10 when opponents exceed 60 points. The Hokies are 14-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.8 percent or worse, and 0-5 when opponents exceed that percentage.

DID YOU KNOW: Virginia Tech as a collective unit has made 10.6 3-pointers per game this season, which is third-most among Division I teams. The Hokies have averaged 12.7 3-pointers per game over their last three games.