UNLV squares up against UCLA

UNLV (1-2) vs. UCLA (2-0)

Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles; Friday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCLA faces UNLV in an early season matchup. UNLV fell 79-75 in overtime at Cal on Tuesday. UCLA is coming off a 77-61 win at home against UC Santa Barbara on Sunday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: UCLA’s Jalen Hill has averaged 14.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and two blocks while Chris Smith has put up 13 points and 6.5 rebounds. For the Runnin’ Rebels, Amauri Hardy has averaged 19 points and 4.3 rebounds while Cheikh Mbacke Diong has put up 9.7 points, 12 rebounds and 2.3 blocks.

CREATING OFFENSE: Hardy has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all UNLV field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 23 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: UCLA has attempted the 10th-most free throws in all of Division I. The Bruins have averaged 29 free throws per game.