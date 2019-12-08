Umude, SD host Alabama St.

Alabama State (1-6) vs. South Dakota (7-3)

Sanford Coyote Sports Center, Vermillion, South Dakota; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Tobi Ewuosho and Alabama State will take on Stanley Umude and South Dakota. The senior Ewuosho has scored 25 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 16 over his last five games. Umude, a junior, is averaging 17 points over the last five games.

SAVVY SENIORS: South Dakota has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Umude, Tyler Hagedorn, Cody Kelley and Tyler Peterson have combined to account for 72 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 75 percent of all Coyotes points over the last five games.EFFECTIVE EWUOSHO: Ewuosho has connected on 41.7 percent of the 12 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 8 over the last five games. He’s also made 78 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Alabama State has dropped its last five road games, scoring 54.6 points and allowing 78.4 points during those contests. South Dakota has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 84.3 points while giving up 68.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Hornets have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Coyotes. South Dakota has an assist on 34 of 81 field goals (42 percent) over its previous three games while Alabama State has assists on 28 of 62 field goals (45.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: South Dakota is rated second among Summit League teams with an average of 75.8 points per game.