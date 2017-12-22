Texas A&M suspends 2 for 1 game, DJ Hogg for 3

Texas A&M forward DJ Hogg (1) dunks over Savannah State guard Dexter McClanahan (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) No. 8 Texas A&M has suspended leading scorer DJ Hogg for three games and freshman guards JJ Caldwell and TJ Starks for one game, it was announced before Thursday night’s game with Buffalo.

Hogg, a junior forward who averages 14.6 points and 6.8 rebounds, was suspended for a violation of Texas A&M policy.

Starks, who averages 6.1 points per game, and Caldwell, who averages 3.6 points, were suspended for a violation of team rules and will return for the Southeastern Conference opener at Alabama on Dec. 30.