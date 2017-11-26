San Diego stays perfect, beats Grand Canyon 72-62 (Nov 25, 2017)
PHOENIX (AP) Isaiah Pineiro scored 17 points and Isaiah Wright scored 16 points and distributed 10 assists and San Diego remained unbeaten and handed Grand Canyon its first defeat with a 72-62 win Saturday night.
Pineiro and Olin Carter III took the game over when they doubled up for a 10-0 run in less than two minutes to seal the win. Pineiro had a dunk and 3-point play off a layup before Carter made 3-point basket and layup to make it 63-55 with 3:46 left. Grand Canyon shot 1 for 9 from the field in the final 8:40.
Carter finished with 15 points and Yauhen Massalski scored 17 points shooting 8 of 11 and grabbed seven rebounds. San Diego (5-0) is off to its best start since the 2013-14 season.
For Grand Canyon (4-1), Joshua Braun led the way with 20 points and Oscar Frayer scored 12.