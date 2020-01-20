Ole Miss looks to end streak vs Tennessee

Mississippi (9-8, 0-4) vs. Tennessee (11-6, 3-2)

Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee looks to extend Mississippi’s conference losing streak to six games. Mississippi’s last SEC win came against the Missouri Tigers 73-68 on March 9, 2019. Tennessee is coming off a 66-45 win at Vanderbilt in its most recent game.

VARYING EXPERIENCE: Mississippi has been fueled by senior leadership this year while Tennessee has relied on freshmen. For the Rebels, seniors Breein Tyree, Devontae Shuler and Khadim Sy have combined to account for 53 percent of the team’s total scoring, including 58 percent of all Rebels points over their last five. On the other hand, freshmen .TERRIFIC TYREE: Tyree has connected on 36 percent of the 100 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 24 over the last five games. He’s also made 79.3 percent of his free throws this season.

PERFECT WHEN: Tennessee is a perfect 8-0 when it scores at least 69 points. The Volunteers are 3-6 when scoring any fewer than that.

COLD SPELL: Mississippi has lost its last four road games, scoring 60.5 points, while allowing 72.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Tennessee defense has allowed only 59.6 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Volunteers 11th among Division I teams. The Mississippi offense has averaged 69.2 points through 17 games (ranked 214th, nationally).